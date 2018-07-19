

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter results today, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday lowered its fiscal 2018 reported earnings outlook. The revised outlook reflects the rightsizing this year of existing IQOS device and consumable inventories as well as a shift in previously positive currency to a headwind for the full year.



For fiscal 2018, PMI revised its outlook for reported earnings per share to a range of $5.02 to $5.12, down from the prior range of $5.25 to $5.40 per share.



Excluding an unfavorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of approximately $0.07, the forecast range represents a projected increase of about 8 percent to 10 percent versus adjusted earnings per share of $4.72 in 2017.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.15 per share for fiscal 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The revised forecast reflects currency-neutral net revenue growth of approximately 3 percent to 4 percent, compared to the previously disclosed assumption of approximately 8 percent.



