SAI Global Recognized as a Visionary in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management

SAI Global positioned furthest on the completeness of vision axis which the company believes validates its leadership in strategy and robust capabilities roadmap

CHICAGO, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary by Gartner, Inc. in the inaugural "Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management"1 published by the information technology and advisory company.

SAI Global feels that this inaugural report reflects the rapidly evolving nature of the risk management market as businesses realize they must connect all their operational risk management programs, enabling a wider strategic view of risk to not only mitigate issues, but look for opportunities to maintain competitiveness and grow. Points made in the report include:

Integrated risk management solutions combine technology, processes and data that fulfil the objective of enabling the simplification, automation and integration of strategic, operational and IT risk management across an organization.

To understand the full scope of risk, organizations require a comprehensive view across all business units and risk and compliance functions, as well as key business partners, suppliers and outsourced entities.

As a result, new technology solutions are emerging to increase the collaborative nature of risk management, both within and external to an organization.

"An integrated approach to risk is no longer about simply checking a box; it's taking advantage of opportunities afforded by innovation to respond and adapt to change and disruption," said Peter Granat, CEO at SAI Global. "We believe the first Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management reflects the fundamental shift we are seeing in the market as organizations are forced to embrace the collaborative and connected nature of risk. We feel that we lead IRM across the board, with robust vendor and digital risk capabilities, and we welcome customers that want to partner with a Visionary in a new market."

An integrated approach to risk management, supported by the development of a learning based risk culture, enables organizations to reach higher levels of risk and compliance maturity. This new comprehensive view of risk across all levels of the enterprise enables organizations to maximize opportunities for growth, improve performance, strengthen business resilience and ultimately protect their reputation and brand.

"We have worked with SAI Global for several years now and what is refreshing is the way they fully understand our business needs and respond accordingly when delivering for our business," said Linda Kean, Health & Safety Shared Services Manager, Group Health & Safety at Scottish Power. "We have a great partnership with SAI Global and it is no surprise that they have received this recognition for they have the vision and ability to drive innovation to help organizations in highly regulated sectors such as ours chart their path to integrated risk management."

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management evaluated technology providers who serve the needs of security and risk management leaders across a spectrum of use cases. The report states "there are a growing number of IRM vendors that automate various workflows in support of cross-organization collaboration for risk management. Through common functions, such as an asset repository, regulatory mapping, survey capabilities, workflow functions and data import, IRM vendors provide capabilities across the following six use cases: Digital Risk Management, Vendor Risk Management, Business Continuity Management, Audit Management, Corporate Compliance and Oversight, and Enterprise Legal Management."

Download a complimentary copy of Gartner's 2018 "Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management" here.

1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management, John A. Wheeler, Jie Zhang, Earl Perkins, 16 July 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SAI Global

We help organizations proactively manage risk to create trust and achieve business excellence, growth, and sustainability. Our integrated risk management solutions are a combination of leading capabilities, services, and advisory offerings that operate across the entire risk lifecycle allowing businesses to focus elsewhere. Together, these tools and knowledge enable clients to develop an integrated view of risk.

We have global reach with locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. For more information visit www.saiglobal.com.

