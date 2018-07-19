Longi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd has signed a significant sales contract for the shipment of solar PV modules to an unidentified customer in the U.S.The contract, worth around US$600 million, was signed on July 17 with an unnamed U.S. "major ground power plant developer". Under the terms, monocrystalline modules will be shipped over a four year period, between 2019 and 2022. The Chinese PV manufacturer's wholly-owned subsidiary Longi Leye Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd, which manufactures in Malaysia, will supply the modules, thus enabling the company to circumvent import duties. "This ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...