Jumio Corp.: Jumio Introduces Liveness Detection for Web to Better Deter Fraud During Account Onboarding

New identity proofing functionality ensures that the person behind a Web upload verification is present and the person actually creating a new online account

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumio (https://www.jumio.com/), the creator of Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service (TIaaS) (https://www.jumio.com/netverify/), today announced the addition of Liveness Detection for Web to better thwart fraudsters' evolving and sophisticated attempts to assume another individual's identity.

With identity verification (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/identity-verification/), Jumio's approach is to first verify the government-issued ID (e.g., driver's license, passport or ID card) and ensure that it is authentic and has not been doctored. For mobile SDK customers, Jumio then requires the user to take a selfie which enables the company to compare the person in the selfie to the person pictured in the ID document.

Since Netverify is an omnichannel solution, Jumio also supports identity verification via desktop webcams. This channel enables our customers to reach large market segments who are more comfortable using their desktop and laptop computers. But, image capture via web uploads makes liveness detection challenging.

With Liveness Detection for Web, desktop customers are required to take a picture of themselves holding a handwritten note to ensure a real person is performing the transaction. End-users are asked to hold up a note with a custom phrase (e.g. company name) and the current date and then take a picture of themselves with the note during the selfie capturing process.

"The introduction of Live Detection for Web has actually helped improve our efficiency and acceptance rates" according to Colin Liao from Binance, a global cryptocurrency exchange. "Jumio's Liveness Detection provides an extra level of assurance, helps us better comply with KYC and AML standards, and increases the trust and credibility with our users."

"Liveness Detection for Web is our latest attempt to stay one step ahead of the fraudsters by more definitively identity proofing new customers trying to defraud online businesses," said Philipp Pointner, Chief Product Officer at Jumio. "Being omnichannel means we need to build in safeguards into every channel and make it exponentially more difficult for cyber criminals to assume someone else's identity and create bogus accounts."

Jumio helps pioneer liveness detection when it launched Liveness Detection for Mobile which has had a significant chilling effect on fraudsters. Understandably, most fraudster prefer not to have their likeness captured by the company they're attempting to defraud. But, fraudsters evolve. Jumio has discovered that many fraudsters started using high-resolution printouts, close up pictures from the ID document and even pre-recorded videos (in lieu of taking a real selfie). Together, Jumio's Liveness Detection solutions, built into Netverify, allow organizations to have greater assurance that the person creating an online account is legitimate and physically present.



For live demonstrations of the Netverify ID, Identity and Document Verification solutions, visit Jumio at the Distributed 2018 Blockchain Conference (https://2018.distributed.com/)this week in San Francisco.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio is the creator of Netverify which enables businesses to increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience and reducing fraud. By combining the three core pillars of ID Verification, Identity Verification and Document Verification, businesses now have a complete solution that allows them to establish the real-world identity of the consumer.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented AI, biometric facial recognition, machine learning, and human review, Jumio helps organizations to meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 120 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, cryptocurrency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com (http://www.jumio.com/).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d820815-d0d4-459f-9fe0-a47678a50b0f (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d820815-d0d4-459f-9fe0-a47678a50b0f)

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96e5b147-9a95-435b-9e04-00618afa078a (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96e5b147-9a95-435b-9e04-00618afa078a)

