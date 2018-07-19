

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $172.3 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $118.3 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $341.68 million from $290.09 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $172.3 Mln. vs. $118.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q2): $341.68 Mln vs. $290.09 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX