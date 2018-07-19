MESH Technology Innovation Key for Future Growth for Trillion Dollar Internet of Things (IoT) Market

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Internet of Things (IoT) market is one of the leading niches in terms of innovation when it comes to the overarching technology landscape. Because of this, revenues are climbing higher, with Machina Research projecting the sector to reach $3 Trillion by 2025. A few of the trending areas in the market include MESH powered IoT devices for tracking, autonomous machines and even military applications. Growth will remain a common theme in the IoT landscape as industry giants continue to incorporate more connectivity into various aspects of their business. IoT infused with MESH Technology may have a value beyond the direct revenue opportunities. As it appears a growing number of companies and organizations are in need of IoT solutions, they may want to buy all connectivity, traditional mobile as well as IoT solutions coupled with MESH Technology. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Globant (NYSE:GLOB), Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is preparing for the implementation phase of its MESH network system. The implementation phase will include design specifications, the design of certain subsystems, the development of the Alpha version or a functional prototype and then development of a Beta version following testing and system debugging.

"We believe this is a significant stage during our MESH system development" provided Danny Rittman, Gopher's Chief Technology Officer. "Now, we will implement our architecture into the electronic system and we will be able to test it in real life conditions. Ultimately, we will build prototype units and perform large areas testing/debugging with the goal of achieving vast areas coverage. When fully developed, we believe our decentralized MESH system will have a wide variety of applications including military and rescue missions, security, autonomous operations and GEO tracking functionalities. In order to make our MESH system cognitive and machine learning based, we intend to integrate our Avant! AI system for deep learning capabilities with the goal of enhancing the overall system to become automatic and self sufficient, which is our ultimate goal. We estimate the implementation phase will cost approximately $300,000 and we plan to start in August 2018. The prototypes are expected in February 2019." Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, releases its "2018 Voice-Activated Technology Report" - a playbook for organizations to develop strategies and the necessary point of view for successful voice technology investments. The report found that while organizations are excited about the potential business benefits of voice technology, many are still looking to prepare themselves to be ready to take advantage of it as part of their larger digital strategy. To better understand the state of voice technology adoption across today's organizations, Globant surveyed more than 600 senior-level decision makers on their preferences, investments and priorities for integrating voice capabilities into their organizations.

A major force in the IoT indusry, Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), the asset optimization software company, recently announced that it will deliver Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) advanced analytics and machine learning applications on Microsoft Azure. AspenTech will extend the reach of aspenONE Asset Performance Management (APM) software to new assets and data sources across the enterprise with Aspen Edge Connect and Aspen Cloud Connect software. Now available in the latest aspenONE Version 10.1 release, Aspen Edge Connect and Aspen Cloud Connect capture and aggregate critical data from assets and data sources throughout the plant and across the enterprise. AspenTech will combine this reliable edge and enterprise connectivity with Azure to provide capital-intensive companies with a scalable, trusted, high-performance data analytics environment that delivers the accurate and actionable insights needed to optimize asset, plant and enterprise performance and reliability. The alignment of AspenTech and Microsoft's technology and expertise delivers on the IIoT promise to connect assets, measure their performance and improve business outcomes. With the ability to automate complex analyses and workflows, critical insights into the data relationships between assets and processes are revealed, enabling companies in capital-and asset-intensive industries to maximize uptime and availability while minimizing maintenance costs.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), a leading independent online marketing technology platform in China, recently announced a strategic partnership with Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), a leading video sharing website focused on content for the Chinese youth market. This collaboration will help international and local brands more effectively target the large Generation Z and Millennial userbase of Bilibili. Generation Z and Millennials represent the high consumer spending potential in China. This key demographic has grown up with both the internet and social media, and these digital natives make up over 80% of the current users on Bilibili. As of Q1 2018 Bilibili had over 77.5M monthly active users on the platform. These users communicate through a unique comment socialisation system, creating over 7,000 cultural circles and browsing video content in various fields. The partnership will support data collaboration and exchange between the parties enabling iClick to collect a large amount of data about the social behaviors of Bilibili users. iClick can then use this data to enrich audience datasets which will underpin tailored marketing solutions for brands that are keen to target China's Generation Z and Millennial audience.

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking devices for small businesses, the smart home and online game play, announced recently it is launching new 16-port and 8-port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switches with the industry's first flexible Power over Ethernet (PoE) integrated technology. Businesses or even home offices needing affordable solutions with a reasonable PoE budget can now easily deploy denser PoE+ devices and high-power PoE+ devices connected to a single switch, for energy efficiency as well as space and cost savings. For small businesses and in an increasing number of smart homes, it has become common for the network to be burdened with VoIP phones, IP security cameras, video-over-IP endpoints, sensors, LED lighting, secure access door locks, and other IoT devices. The dense proximity of these devices requires network switches capable of supporting PoE so you can add power-hungry devices to the network with the convenience of a single wire for power AND connectivity.

