

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.51 billion, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $1.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $5.67 billion from $5.25 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.51 Bln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.98 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q2): $5.67 Bln vs. $5.25 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX