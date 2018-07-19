sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

116,33 Euro		-2,32
-1,96 %
WKN: 858144 ISIN: US9078181081 Ticker-Symbol: UNP 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,57
119,17
15:12
118,46
119,27
15:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION116,33-1,96 %