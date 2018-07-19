

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the positive top-line results from the trial, which evaluated the impact of treatment with Tradjenta compared with placebo on cardiovascular safety on top of standard of care.



CARMELINA (CArdiovascular safety and Renal Microvascular outcomE with LINAgliptin in patients with type 2 diabetes at high vascular risk) met its primary endpoint, defined as time to first occurrence of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction or non-fatal stroke (3-point MACE), with Tradjenta demonstrating similar cardiovascular safety compared with placebo.



'Tradjenta demonstrated cardiovascular safety in adults with type 2 diabetes and high vascular risk, with no need for dose adjustments regardless of kidney function,' added Jeff Emmick, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, Product Development, Lilly Diabetes



The study included 6,979 adults with type 2 diabetes and high cardiovascular risk. The majority of patients also had kidney disease, an important risk factor for cardiovascular disease. The overall safety profile of Tradjenta in CARMELINA, including adults with kidney disease, was consistent with previous data, and no new safety signals were observed.



People who have diabetes are at an increased risk of both cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease. Despite recent advancements in treatment options, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death for people living with diabetes, and about two-thirds of chronic kidney disease cases are attributable to metabolic conditions, such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension.



