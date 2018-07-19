

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported a 29 percent increase in profit for the second quarter from last year on higher revenues. Both revenue and earnings per share beat analysts' estimates.



The company's second-quarter net income was $1.51 billion or $1.98 per share, up from $1.17 billion or $1.45 share in the year-ago period.



Total operating revenue for the quarter grew 8 percent to $5.67 billion from $5.25 billion in the year-ago period.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter on revenues of $5.65 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter carloads increased 4 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. Volume increases in industrial and premium more than offset declines in agricultural products and energy.



Quarterly freight revenue improved 8 percent compared to the second quarter 2017, as volume growth, increased fuel surcharge revenue, and core pricing gains were partially offset by negative mix of traffic.



Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, 'Network performance improved significantly coming out of the First Quarter, but a tunnel outage and train-crew shortages created a headwind in June. I am confident we have the right plans in place to drive improvement in our operations and a better service experience for our customers.'



Looking ahead, Union Pacific expects the strong business environment to continue as it regains its productivity momentum.



