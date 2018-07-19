High-Temperature Composite Resins Market is Likely to Witness Healthy Growth Over the Next Five Years and Reach US$ 168.3 Million in 2023, Says a New Report from Stratview Research

DETROIT, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on High-Temperature Composite Resins Market by Resin Type (BMI, Cyanate Ester, Polyimide, Thermoplastics, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, and Others), by Manufacturing Process Type (Prepreg Layup, RTM, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the high-temperature composite resins market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The High-Temperature Composite Resins Market: Highlights

Resins used for composite applications, that can withstand extreme heat and temperature environments, are considered as high-temperature composite resins. Aircraft engine is one of the biggest application areas of high-temperature composite resins as it is prone to extreme temperature and heat environments. High-temperature resins have a long history in the composites industry with usage in military and commercial aircraft engines. Nowadays, composite stakeholders are betting on these resin technologies in applications including airframe and other hot sections.

As per Stratview Research, the global high-temperature composite resins market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 168.3 million in 2023. Increasing penetration of composites in aerospace and automotive industries coupled with greater demand for high-temperature composites, increasing production rates of high-temperature composite rich F-35 aircraft, and superior performance benefits of high-temperature resins are the key factors proliferating the growth of the market.

Based on the material type, BMI resin is likely to remain the most dominant high-temperature resin type in terms of volume over the next five years. It is preferably used in military aircraft engines as well as airframe applications, nacelles of business jet engines, tooling prepreg, and hot-air ducts. Whereas, Polyimide resin is likely to remain the largest resin type in terms of value during the forecast period. Polyimide composite parts can withstand continuous use up to 315°C (600°F) and intermittent use up to 480°C (900°F) and exhibit extremely high dimensional stability at elevated temperatures.

In terms of end-use industry type, aerospace & defense is likely to remain the most dominant industry segment during the forecast period. Increasing production rate of high-temperature composite rich fighter aircraft F-35 (Joint Strike Fighter) is likely to give an impetus to the demand for high-temperature composites in the industry. Another key application area of high-temperature composite resin is tooling prepregs, where BMI resin is gaining traction.

As per the study, prepreg layup is expected to remain the most dominant process for manufacturing composite parts made using high-temperature resins. It is the most widely preferred process for manufacturing of critical parts in the aerospace & defense industry, where high-temperature resin systems are majorly used. Prepreg layup offers various advantages, such as consistent material properties, high fiber volume, flexibility in fiber orientation, low-void content, and easy to operate on complicated shapes.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, driven by world's leading aircraft OEMs, aeroengine manufacturers, tier players, and material suppliers. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market. Europe is projected to remain the second largest market for high-temperature composite resins during the forecast period. Dassault Aviation, BAE Systems, and Airbus Group are some of the key OEMs, which are driving the demand for high-temperature composite resins in the region.

Key high-temperature composite resin manufacturers include Solvay S.A., TenCate Advanced Composites, Lonza Group, Hexcel Corporation, and Renegade Materials Corporation. Development of low-cost high-temperature composite resins with ease of manufacturing processes, reduced operational cost, and formation of strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the high-temperature composite resins market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

