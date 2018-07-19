Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation study on the power industry. A leading power distribution company wanted to identify and target the right market segment in order to maximize customer retention, brand recall, brand equity, communications, and competitiveness.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"Despite the encouraging growth trajectory of the global power market, several power companies have not been able to induce and sustain the required capacity addition to match the ever-growing demand."

For the global power sector to evolve in the future, there is no single vision that exists but one truth is clear the industry sits on the verge of drastic change in the days to come. It will be interesting to see how power companies respond to changing market dynamics. They way they respond will depend on where they operate, their regulatory environment, the structure of their portfolio of assets, evolving customer demands, their economic maturity, and the level of technology adoption they require in the changing scenario.

The market segmentation strategy presented by Infiniti helped the client to gain insights into the global power industry's landscape. Also, it helped the client to identify new and profitable market segments for products and service offerings.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain detailed insights into the power market

Optimize their customer acquisition and retention strategies

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Helping the power company to understand market segments for better service and product offerings

Developing new strategies to enhance customer retention

