

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Dubai-based aircraft lessor, Novus Aviation Capital, announced its first direct agreement with Boeing for up to four 777-300ERs (Extended Range) at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



The commitment carries a list-price value of $1.44 billion and will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once it is finalized.



Separately, Boeing and two undisclosed airlines have reached agreements to buy a total of 15 787-9 Dreamliners valued at $4.2 billion per current list prices, the company announced at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



One of the airlines would become a new 787 customer. The second airline is adding more 787s to their Dreamliner fleet.



