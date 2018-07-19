With reference to the press release published by Aktiebolaget Högkullen on July 18, 2018, the outstanding preference shares in Aktiebolaget Högkullen will be redeemed. Consequently, the trading in the company's preference A class shares on Nasdaq First North is to cease. The last day of trading was yesterday July 18, 2018. Short name: HOGK PREF A ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008679740 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 110779 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.