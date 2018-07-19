DVAX Stock: Watching These Technical IndicationsThe Nasdaq composite index continues to forge new all-time highs, which is great news because it continues to reinforce the notion that a bull market is still in development.This is keeping with the theme of "not fighting the tape," which suggests that if the indices are raging higher, as they are now, then its best to go with the flow and continue to look for investments that are setting up to make a move towards higher stock prices.That is why I am currently focusing on Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company.More specifically, there is currently a technical price.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...