Prosafe SE :Safe Boreas contract extended by 1 month at Mariner

Equinor UK Limited (formerly Statoil (UK) Limited) has exercised the first of six one-month options to extend the charter of the Safe Boreas. The total value of the option is USD 6 million.

In early August 2017, the Safe Boreas commenced a 13 month firm operational period at Mariner in the UK sector of the North Sea. The firm operational period will now continue through to early October 2018.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

