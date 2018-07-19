Veteran Medical Device Executive to Lead the Development of High Performance Global Sales and Commercial Team

Gynesonics, a women's healthcare company focused on the development of minimally invasive solutions for uterine fibroids, today announced that veteran medical device sales executive George Quinoy has been named Vice President, Global Sales, effective immediately.

Quinoy is an accomplished senior executive and leader with demonstrated success in all aspects of global sales and commercial operations. He has direct experience in such areas as strategic planning, forecasting, product launches, and creating world class sales organizations to drive rapid and sustained growth.

Prior to joining Gynesonics, Quinoy was Vice President/General Manager U.S. Sales and Commercial Operations for Quebec-based Opsens Inc., an interventional cardiology device company. Previously, he spent 12 years in various senior executive roles for San Diego-based Volcano Corp., a medical device company where he led the sales team from initial startup to more than $400 million in annual global sales. Volcano was sold to Royal Philips in 2015.

Prior to Volcano, Quinoy served in executive sales management positions for Jomed Inc., AVE Inc., Medtronic Inc. and ACS/Guidant. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations from the University of Florida.

"George has a proven track record of leading commercial organizations that can deliver sustained revenue and market share growth," Chris Owens, President CEO said. "He will now lead our effort to build and develop a high performance global sales organization to support the commercial launch objectives for our Sonata System. We look forward to his immediate impact as we work toward introducing this groundbreaking treatment for uterine fibroids to physicians and patients around the world."

Owens further explained, "We believe Sonata has the potential to be a new first line treatment for symptomatic fibroids and is the only option that can treat the majority of fibroids with a transcervical, incision-free, uterine-sparing approach. We are uniquely positioned to capture and drive this $3-4 billion market opportunity."

The Sonata System is a novel, uterus preserving, incision-free uterine fibroid treatment. The Sonata System is designed to treat fibroids transcervically with radiofrequency energy guided by an integrated intrauterine ultrasound probe without the need for surgical incisions, external imaging systems, or general anesthesia while providing quick recovery times.

About Sonata System

The Sonata System, the next generation of Gynesonics' technology platform (the previous generation referred to as VizAblate), uses radiofrequency energy to ablate fibroids under intrauterine sonography guidance. The Sonata system, including the SMART Guide, enables the operator to target fibroids and optimize ablations within them. Sonata system's design provides a straightforward, transcervical access for a uterus preserving, incision-free fibroid treatment. This intrauterine approach is designed to avoid the peritoneal cavity.

About Gynesonics

Gynesonics is a women's healthcare company focused on advancing women's health, by developing minimally invasive, transcervical, uterus-preserving, incision-free technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Gynesonics has developed the Sonata system for the transcervical treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids under intrauterine sonography guidance. The Sonata system is CE Marked and approved for sale in the European Union. Sonata system is not available for sale in the United States. Gynesonics is a privately held company with headquarters in Redwood City, CA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005277/en/

Contacts:

Gynesonics

Chris Owens

President and CEO

+1.650.216.3860

www.gynesonics.com