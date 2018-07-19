The "Surgical Scalpel Market to 2025 Europe Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type, Material, End User and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surgical scalpel market in Europe is estimated to account for US$170.3 mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$127.0 mn in 2017.

The growth of the surgical scalpel market can be attributed to the technological developments in the field of surgical scalpels, and the rise in the number of surgical procedures. Many researchers and companies have developed innovative scalpels for surgical purposes. For example, in April 2016, David Oliva Uribe developed the smart scalpel in Brussels, Belgium, with a sensor-rich sphere at the tip, and instead of having the capability to cut people open, it can differentiate between cancerous tumors and normal brain tissue.

Scope of the Report

On the basis of product, the market is segmented as disposable scalpel, reusable scalpel and accessories.

The disposable as well as reusable scalpel is further segmented as scalpel blades and scalpel handles.

Based on the type, the market is classified as, standard surgical scalpels and safety surgical scalpels.

On the basis of material used, the market of surgical scalpel is segmented as, stainless steel, high grade carbon steel, and other materials.

Based on end user, the market is categorized as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing centers, and reference laboratories.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Europe Surgical Scalpels Market Key Takeaways

3. Europe Surgical Scalpel Market Market Landscape

4. Europe Surgical Scalpel Market Key Market Dynamics

5. Surgical Scalpels Market Europe Analysis

6. Europe Surgical Scalpel Market Regulatory Scenario

7. Europe Surgical Scalpel Market Analysis- by Product

8. Europe Surgical Scalpel Market Analysis- by Type

9. Europe Surgical Scalpel Market Analysis- by Material

10. Europe Surgical Scalpel Market Analysis- by End User

11. Europe Surgical Scalpel Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

12. Key Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Cardan Medical Products

pfm medical ag.

Ansell

Swann Morton Limited

Cadence Inc.

Medicom

PL Medical Co., LLC

Southmedic

Kai Corporation. and Kai Industries Co., Ltd.

VOGT MEDICAL

P. J. Dahlhausen Co. GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fpr34g/europe_surgical?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005458/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Surgical Devices