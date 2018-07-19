Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest merchandising analytics engagement on the retail industry. A leading home furnishings retailer wanted to leverage assortment optimization-based decisions to identify assortment strategies and techniques which will help them capitalize on category and store-level assortment opportunities.

According to retail industry experts at Quantzig,"Though the home furnishings market is a well established one, it offers several new investment and growth opportunities for retail industry players."

The home furnishings segment consists of companies that manufacture and sell textiles, furniture, and other such goods to offices, residences, restaurants, and other commercial establishments. Players in this industry are increasingly investing in technologies such as augmented reality, virtuality reality, and IoT to enhance the efficiency of their products. Moreover, with the growing popularity of smart homes, such advanced product lines will be more prevalent in the home furnishings and appliance market in the near future. Also, the consumer data captured by these devices will further help in bringing about noteworthy changes in the business processes, which, in turn, will affect the overall profitability of the firm.

With the help of our merchandising analytics solution, the client was able to enhance their core merchandising activities, which included purchasing replenishment, financial inventory valuation, and data management.

This merchandising analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Devise an assortment strategy that prioritized the store and cross-category variety requirements

Strengthen the role of different categories in driving traffic, overall store growth, and profitability

This merchandising analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

Developing enhanced strategies to engage and empower customers

Enhancing the overall shopping experience for customers

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

