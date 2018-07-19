Company achieves 40 th consecutive quarter of double-digit bookings growth as it unveils vision for Intelligent Data Management

Enterprise orders grew 24 percent YoY; number of deals over $100,000 increased by 52 percent YoY

Total bookings driven by strategic alliances with HPE, NetApp and Cisco continued triple-digit growth YoY

More than 13,000 new customers were acquired in Q2 2018, expanding Veeam's customer base to over 307,000

Subscription products, including Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 and Veeam Agents for Windows and Linux, continued impressive growth with 400 percent YoY

Veeam Software, the leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise, today announced results from Q2 2018, marking its 40th consecutive quarter of double-digit record bookings growth. Veeam delivered 20 percent growth year-over-year (YoY) in total bookings in Q2 2018, and kept pace with its average of more than 4,000 new customers each month. Today, Veeam has more than 307,000 customers worldwide.

"According to IDC, Veeam is the leader in both momentum and company performance in the data protection and recovery software market1, surpassing and outpacing legacy vendors that cannot meet customer demands for hyper-availability," said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President of Veeam. "Veeam has attained this leadership position thanks to our strong relationships with our channel partners, strategic alliances, expertise in understanding customers' needs and demands, and then addressing them with innovative, powerful and easy-to-use solutions.

"It's an exciting time at Veeam as we enter the second half of the year," McKay continued. "We have invested heavily in go-to-market strategies, customer enablement, employees and processes. We are pushing further into the enterprise, all while continuing to strengthen our commitment to our core market segments. Our focus on enabling hyper-availability is unwavering, and customers are responding. We continue to gain marketshare from both traditional players and newcomers attempting to catch up to us and attain profitability, a benchmark Veeam achieved and maintained for more than a decade."

Q2 Highlights

With 307,000 customers, representing more than 17.6 million workloads protected with Veeam Availability solutions, Veeam continues to average 4,000 new customers each month. New Veeam customers include University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), WWF-Australia, REWE International AG, Payboost, Gas Metropolitano and Municipio Leon.

University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), WWF-Australia, REWE International AG, Payboost, Gas Metropolitano and Municipio Leon. Veeam Strategic Alliance partnerships are on a triple-digit YoY growth trajectory. Joint opportunities between Veeam and global alliance partners have increased 183 percent YoY. Veeam has also doubled the number of deals and the amount of revenue generated YoY from joint bookings with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), NetApp and Cisco. Veeam won the inaugural HPE "Momentum Technology Partner of the Year 2018 Data and Analytics Solutions Award" for high availability storage and data protection solutions growth and leadership. The award marks Veeam's recognition within the HPE partner ecosystem and builds momentum for the recent launch of Veeam Hyper-Availability solutions being integrated into HPE's global supply chain processes and systems. Veeam also announced a powerful new integration between Veeam Availability Platform and Pure Storage FlashArray to deliver business continuity, agility and intelligence for the modern enterprise. The addition of Veeam snapshot integration for FlashArray, combined with FlashBlade for Rapid Recovery, provides an end-to-end platform that's modern, simple and future proof.

Cloud continues to be the fastest growing segment of Veeam, reporting 64 percent growth YoY. The Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) program now includes close to 20,000 partners, with more than 3,500 partners providing BaaS and DRaaS using Veeam Cloud Connect.

High growth and increased contribution from the new subscription products continues to show dramatic momentum. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 subscription sales increased 1,249 percent YoY. To date, more than 35,000 organizations, representing 4.1 million Microsoft Office 365 mailboxes, have downloaded Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 . Veeam Availability Suite version 9.5 Update 3 enables Veeam Backup Replication to deploy and manage Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows and Veeam Agent for Linux (Veeam Agents) to protect physical, non-virtualized servers and endpoints as well as any public cloud workloads. Agents subscription sales have increased more than 220 percent YoY.

subscription sales increased 1,249 percent YoY. To date, more than 35,000 organizations, representing 4.1 million Microsoft Office 365 mailboxes, have downloaded Veeam Backup . Veeam Availability Suite version 9.5 Update 3 enables Veeam Backup Replication to deploy and manage Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows and Veeam Agent for Linux (Veeam Agents) to protect physical, non-virtualized servers and endpoints as well as any public cloud workloads. Agents subscription sales have increased more than 220 percent YoY. Veeam continues to expand its team of more than 3,600 employees around the world. Veeam recently opened a new research and development headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic where engineers will work on innovative data management, automation, and Hyper-Availability technologies. The majority of the 300 new positions will be specialized, high-tech roles and quality assurance positions within Veeam R&D teams.

Supporting Quotes

"IDC's Semiannual Software Tracker data indicates that Veeam significantly outpaced the total annual growth of the data protection and recovery software market.Traditional backup and data protection software purchases are slowly-but-surely shifting to accommodate a range of SaaS applications and cloud infrastructure deployments. By staying focused on the evolution of this market, Veeam has put itself in a unique position to capitalize on the growth of cost-effective solutions for backup and disaster recovery as a service, two key solutions driving purchases in this market."

- Andrew Smith, senior research analyst, Storage Software at IDC

"We have a big job to do at WWF-Australia to protect our wildlife and our natural environment. Veeam is so easy to use and remarkably intuitive. It gives us the peace of mind we need to ensure we can do our jobs seamlessly."

- Semir Hasanbegovic, IT Manager at WWF-Australia

"As we started building our new software-defined data centers and looking at our future backup architecture, Veeam immediately became the only choice because it's simple to deploy and even simpler to manage. Today, our engineers don't spend as much time managing our backups. We also are looking forward to implementing several of the recent and upcoming enhancements as Veeam continues to help us ensure data availability."

- Elliott Peterson, Vice President of Global IT at HireRight

"Veeam is the only solution that can accommodate our massive data growth. Enterprise scalability is what sets Veeam apart."

- Renata Kobylinski, Director of Hosting and Engineering Services at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

"As the sources for acquiring critical data continue to grow in number and complexity, IT professionals are seeking providers who can simplify their data protection and management strategy. Veeam makes it easy to ensure your data will be available whenever and wherever you need it. INAP's revenue for Veeam-powered backup and disaster recovery services has grown over 50 percent year over year, showcasing not only Veaam's strength of technology and vision but also their commitment as a valued partner to enterprises and service providers. "

- Jennifer Curry, Vice President, Cloud, Internap Corporation (Nasdaq: INAP)

"It was crucial for a small team like ours to have a reliable, simple and automated hyper-availability solution to be able to focus on our core business. Veeam was the only provider to offer such a level of performance and efficiency."

- Eric Machabert, Information Systems Enterprise Architect, Payboost

"Veeam helps us enormously to meet the increased business demands of increasingly digitally controlled goods flows. We always keep an eye on the state of our virtual infrastructure and ensure that all applications are accessible at all times. In this way, we ensure that the supply to our stores functions reliably and that almost two million customers can make their purchases as usual every day."

- Alexander Tinhof, Head of National System Administration, REWE International AG

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the global leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise. Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform is the most complete solution to help customers on the journey to automating data management and ensuring the Hyper-Availability of data. We have more than 307,000 customers worldwide, including 75 percent of the Fortune 500 and 58 percent of the Global 2000. Our customer satisfaction scores, at 3.5X the industry average, are the highest in the industry. Our global ecosystem includes 57,600 channel partners; Cisco, HPE, and NetApp as exclusive resellers; and nearly 19,800 cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

1 Source: IDC Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker in the Data Protection and Recovery Software Market Final Historical, 2017H2

