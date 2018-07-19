sprite-preloader
19.07.2018 | 15:19
19.07.2018 | 15:19
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

High Growth Capital Plc - Interim Results to 31 March 2018

PR Newswire

London, July 19

19 July 2018

High Growth Capital plc

("HASH"or the"Company")

Interim Results for the 6 month period ended 31stMarch 2018

High Growth Capital Limited announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 31stMarch 2018.

Since 31stMarch 2018, the Company has disposed of its trading businesses and temporarily became a cash shell listed on the AIM market. At a General Meeting held on 15thJune 2018, the Company's shareholders approved both the adoption of a new investment strategy based on investing in the medicinal cannabis sector, and also the listing of the Company's shares on the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX").

These results therefore relate to the historical business activities of the Company. The loss for the 6 months ended 31stMarch 2018 was £214,000 (2017: loss £288,000).

Since the 31stMarch 2018, and as part of the process of listing on NEX market, the Company has raised a further £250,000 through the issue of 62,500,000 new ordinary shares at 0.4 pence per share.

The interim results have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

The Company's Investment Strategy is to initially effectively become a UK, Canadian and Australian-focused medicinal cannabis and related products' investor. The Company will aim to track companies in the sector that are quoted or listed on public company stock exchanges and Recognised Investment Exchanges. Constituents must have a business strategy focused on the medicinal cannabis industry, or other related cannabis or hemp products.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contact details:

The CompanyMalcolm Burne0207 469 0937
Mb@jpjenkins.com
NEX Exchange Corporate AdviserPeterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Eran Zucker
020 7220 9795

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31ST MARCH 2018
Six monthsSix monthsYear
endedendedended
31/03/1831/03/1730/09/17
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
GBP000GBP000GBP000
Revenue83565
Cost of Sales(1)(8)(2)
Gross Profit72763
Administrative expenses(221)(315)(557)
Operating loss(214)(288)(494)
Loss before taxation(214)(288)(494)
Income tax000
Loss for the year(214)(288)(494)
Basic loss per share(0.110p)(0.213p)(0.370p)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31/3/18At 31/3/17At 30/9/17
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
GBP000GBP000GBP000
Investments000
Trade receivables283113
Cash and cash equivalents522485304
Total Assets550516317
Share Capital6,6316,5016,501
Share premium17,37716,98716,987
Share option Reserve040
Retained earnings(23,676)(23,260)(23,462)
Total Equity33223226
Trade and other payables218284291
Total equity and liabilities550516317

