Sixty North Gold is pleased to announce that it has retained the firm of MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart") of Vancouver, B.C., to provide investor relation services to the Company, including proactive outreach to MarketSmart's network of brokers, private investors and media contacts. MarketSmart's website is www.marketsmart.ca.

Ron Handford, President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to have engaged MarketSmart, who have a long track record of providing investor relations services to successful gold exploration companies. We believe their connections will accelerate the awareness of our unique gold exploration and development opportunity, within North America and internationally."

As part of the compensation package for MarketSmart, the Company will pay $6,000 per month and issue stock options entitling MarketSmart to purchase up to 100,000 shares of the Company, exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.25 per share, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The consulting agreement with MarketSmart has an initial term of six months and can be terminated by either party on one month's notice.

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal target is the exploration for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and three mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

