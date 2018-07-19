Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (TSXV: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest sales and marketing initiative aimed to further bring exposure to the US market.

The Company's focus on US expansion has driven a multifaceted marketing plan to produce meaningful revenue with a goal to increase stylist numbers. Peekaboo Beans' two-day sales event with Zulily USA ("Zulily") is the latest strategy and is expected to expand the Company's reach and exposure to the market.

Zulily provides consumers a large platform to shop from, with over 15,000 brands ranging from boutique companies to large household names. Zulily will provide Peekaboo Beans the access to 5 million active customers, ultimately targeting the niche market of ethically-sourced children's apparel.

Traci Costa, Founder, President and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "Partnering with Zulily is an exciting chance for Peekaboo Beans to continue implementing our marketing strategy with our target audience in the US. Matching Peekaboo's target audience, the majority of Zulily customers are women between the ages of 25 and 45, making it an ideal partnership for us."

The Company further announces, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), that Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("MRCC") has been engaged to provide market making services, principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity, as well as assist in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company (the "Services").

The Services will be undertaken by MRCC, a registered broker, in compliance with the applicable policies of the Exchange and other applicable laws. For the Services, the Company has agreed to pay $4,000 per month, with first and last up front and monthly in advance thereafter, on a month to month basis, unless terminated by MRCC or the Company at any time by verbal or written notice. The Company and MRCC act at arm's length, but MRCC may provide investment banking services to the Company and MRCC and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The agreement is not a formal market making agreement, there are no performance factors between MRCC and the Company and MRCC will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for the Services. MRCC currently holds 1,200 common share purchase agents warrants of the Company exercisable at $0.60 until December 20, 2019.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a Canadian public company with a majority female Board of Directors producing high-quality, ethically manufactured children's apparel. Peekaboo Beans is sold exclusively through its direct-sales network of stylists or independent sales representatives. In line with its mission, Peekaboo Beans develops custom fabrics and designs its apparel to promote play in children's lives. Through the direct-sales model, Peekaboo Beans trains women to be entrepreneurs, build a business and generate income on their own terms.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO

