

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $683.15 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $323.05 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $6.46 billion from $5.17 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $683.15 Mln. vs. $323.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.13 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q2): $6.46 Bln vs. $5.17 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX