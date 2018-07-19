Participating in two key sessions on Legal Developments in FMLA/ADA and Digital Solutions for Absence Management

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, announced today that it will be participating in two key sessions at this year's DMEC Annual Conference which takes place in Austin, TX from 6-9 August.

Megan Holstein, FINEOS SVP Absence and Claims Product Management, will be one of two speakers presenting a general session on the topic "FMLA/ADA Lessons Learned: Recent Court Cases, Jury Verdicts, and Settlements" which will identify recent trends and advise about the "do's" and "don'ts" regarding ADA/FMLA compliance challenges. Attendees will learn what makes courts and juries sympathetic to employers and how to improve policies, practices, and processes for handling ADA accommodation issues to avoid liability.

Jonathan Boylan, Chief Technology Officer, and Randi Weir Simmons, AVP Absence Management, FINEOS, will present a Technology Track session entitled "A Window into the Back Office of Absence Case Management"" which will guide attendees through the five key absence functions they need to evaluate to ensure a positive digital experience.

The FINEOS Team will also be onsite in the Exhibitor Hall (Booth 309) for follow-up discussions and meetings. To set up a meeting in advance with a FINEOS representative, please email info@FINEOS.com.

This year's DMEC Annual Conference is expected to attract over 700 absence and disability professionals who are looking to innovative and progressive solutions to solve today's challenging workforce issues. FINEOS is an established leader in this space, having developed FINEOS Absence, a single book of record and payments for all absence related services. It integrates with FINEOS Claims to enable a streamlined efficient operation, payment calculations, and a complete customer care service. Carriers can showcase the strengths of their products, services, people, and partnerships in a unique, consistent, and compliant fashion.

Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS said, "FINEOS is a supporter of DMEC and we are honoured to present at this year's conference. More than ever, employers and carriers face a rapidly-changing landscape for leave and disability management programs. FINEOS Absence, as an integrated product component within our FINEOS AdminSuite, has been designed to react quickly to the evolving specific needs of the North American Employee Benefits market to deliver shorter turnaround times, increased awareness and reduced compliance risk".

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is global market leader in core systems for life, accident and health with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by eight of the top 20 group life, accident and health carriers in the US and four of the top five life, accident and health carriers in Australia. FINEOS has many years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core product suite supporting life, accident and health insurance. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service policy, billing, claims and absence management, providing best-in-class functionality for group, voluntary, and individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin and TPA models.

FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

Contacts:

FINEOS Corporation

Susanne Ryan

Marketing Consultant

+ 353 1 639 9918

susanne.mryan@FINEOS.com