Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

19 July 2018

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or "the Company")

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian") (AIM: KDR), has today been informed that Richard Taberner is now interested in 2,420,114 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the capital of the Company, equal to 7.02 per cent. of Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Further Information :

