Not just another high-tech gadget, Y-Brush is a real innovation able to clean your teeth 12 times faster than a standard toothbrush thanks to a proven technology and intensive work in R&D in cooperation with dentists.

Almost a third of Americans have admitted to brushing their teeth less than twice a day, and on average they don't brush their teeth for long enough, less than the 2 minutesduration recommended by health care institutions. Benjamin Cohen, CEO of FasTeesH explains "Today, people think of teeth brushing as a strenuous and tedious chore. The daily routine has become speedy and inefficient. Yet, dental hygiene must be taken very seriously since it has extensive repercussions on one's general health. Y-Brush was created to improve the current situation.

Through its use of innovative technology, Y-brush is able to brush all teeth simultaneously and ensure an efficient clean in only 10 seconds. Although its effectiveness seems inconceivable, it has been proved by numerous in-vivo and in-vitro trials. The product required almost 3 years of R&D with the help of health professionals (dentists and medical doctors). Y-Brush functions like an electric toothbrush a handle activates a brush with sonic vibrations, but its head is in the shape of a Y allowing complete coverage of all of the teeth (different sizes have been designed in order to fit children and adults). Covered with nylon bristles inclined at a 45° angle, the brush ensures a thorough removal of dental plaque on the teeth and along the gum line by recreating the Bass-method recommended by dentists. To this day, nylon is the only material which has proven its efficacy in terms of dental plaque removal, this being the reason why it is used on most of today's toothbrushes, rather than silicone or other materials.

From 2 minutes, down to 10 seconds (5 seconds for your top teeth, and 5 for the bottom) ... how is that possible? "Presently, people brush their teeth one by one, facet per facet, spending under 4 seconds on a tooth, and that is if they are brushing correctly. With Y-Brush, all of your teeth are brushed at the same time, for 5 seconds each, and the correct brushing motion is replicated for you. You can rest assured that your teeth are cleaned properly with each use of the device. Brushing is made simpler and more practical for everyone, including children and the elderly with diminished autonomy." continues Christophe Cadot, Co-founder.FasTeesH, winner of various start up and innovation competitions, already offers a similar product aimed at medical establishments.

Y-Brush is currently exclusively available online (https://goo.gl/YRqds3) and has already seen its sales reach $70 000 just a few days after its launch. What if the solution to better oral care was now just a click away?

