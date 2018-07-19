Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market assessment study for the medical devices market. A surgical gloves manufacturer in the medical devices market wanted to analyze the market attractiveness and evaluate various strategic changes that could be incorporated to increase their competitiveness.

According to the medical devices experts at Infiniti,"The global medical devices market has been facing several revenue and profitability challenges owing to intense competition in the market."

The medical devices landscape has witnessed several transformations, challenges, and regulatory changes over the past couple of years. The key challenges faced by the players in the surgical gloves market include the shift in demand from rubber gloves to synthetic rubber gloves and an increase in capacity expansions by manufacturers.

Market assessment study undertakes a comprehensive analysis of the market landscape, market trends, entry barriers, risks, competition, opportunities, and resource constraints. The market assessment study presented by Infiniti helped the client assess the viability and future growth potential in the medical devices market.

This market assessment study provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase their market share by about 5% by identifying customer demands and the most profitable market segments

Identify the best market opportunity that aligned with their business goals

This market assessment study provided predictive insights on:

Gaining detailed insights into the medical devices market and enabling them to identify the potential entry points

Evaluating the market potential before a new product launch

