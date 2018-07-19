The paid subscription shares in ZetaDisplay AB will be delisted. Last trading day for ZETA BTA is July 23, 2018. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ZETA BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011310689 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 156059 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Karin Ydén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB