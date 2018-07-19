Intiva BioPharma Inc.: INTIVA BioPharma Inc (NTVA) Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / INTIVA BioPharma Inc. ("INTIVA" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NTVA) today announced today that its stock started trading on the OTCQB market with the symbol NTVA after a successful upgrading from the OTC Pink market.

Alain Bankier, the Company's Interim CEO, said, "We are very pleased that OTC Markets has accepted our Company into the OTCQB Venture Market. This is a reflection of our ongoing objective to provide additional visibility and credibility to the investment community, as we continue to build INTIVA BioPharma to advance the science of cannabinoid-based and Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-compliant medicine."

Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com or on www.INTIVABioPharma.com.

About INTIVA BioPharma Inc:

INTIVA BioPharma is a US-based pharmaceutical development company engaged in the formulation, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") pre-clinical and clinical pathways, to address a broad range of medical conditions and disorders.

INTIVA BioPharma's drug development strategy consists of:

The determination of medical conditions and disorders that could potentially benefit from cannabinoid-based formulations; Conducting "freedom to operate" investigations on these conditions; The preparation of patent applications and the prosecution of such application and/or the licensing of existing patents; Identifying the regulatory pathway with the FDA; and Proceeding with pre-clinical and clinical development activities in accordance with FDA protocols for submission to obtain approval for the particular product(s).

INTIVA BioPharma website: www.intivabiopharma.com.

