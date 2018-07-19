Olympus Appoints New Director of Medical and Surgical Business for the UK and Ireland

SOUTHEND, England, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Olympus is delighted to announce the appointment of Francis White as the new Director of Medical and Surgical Business for the UK and Ireland.

With extensive experience in the medical sector, Francis joins Olympus from his leadership position at AliveCor and as an NHS Innovation Fellow. He also brings a wealth of knowledge, having held senior positions at Smith & Nephew Endoscopy and Medtronic.

"I can't wait to get started and engage with our customers to further develop partnerships and pioneer advancements to improve patient care," said Francis, speaking for the first time at the Olympus head office in Southend.

"Francis' passion and enthusiasm for the patient; experience of cutting edge medical technology; and drive for high performance will be a great asset to Olympus, as we continue to develop partnerships with our growing customer base," enthused Constantin Zangemeister, Regional Managing Director of the UK and Ireland.

