Infosys Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal 2018 Available Online for ADS Holders

BENGALURU, India, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) today announced that it has filed the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board. Infosys had filed the Indian Annual Report with the Indian Stock Exchanges (BSE/NSE) on May 21, 2018. Both the Annual Report on Form 20-F and the Indian Annual Report are available on the Infosys Limited website at http://www.infosys.com.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg )

As in the previous years, Infosys will furnish its annual reports to its American Depositary Shares (ADS) holders on its website in lieu of physical distribution. As allowed under New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) rules, the Company will not circulate physical copies of the Annual Report on Form 20-F or the Indian Annual Report to ADS holders. However, in compliance with NYSE rules, physical and email copies of Infosys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and the Indian Annual Report will be made available, at no cost, to ADS holders on request. Interested ADS holders may request for physical or email copies by writing to "The Company Secretary" at Infosys' registered office at Electronics City, Hosur Road, Bangalore - 560 100, India or by emailing investors@infosys.com.

About Infosys Ltd

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively. Our team of 200,000+ innovators, across the globe, is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.