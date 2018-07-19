Global Redispersible Powder Market to Surpass US$ 12 Billion by 2021 and is Projected to Register a CAGR of 4.8% by 2026 - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Redispersible Powder Marketby Product Type (VAE, VeoVA, Acrylate, and Styrene/Butadiene), by Application(Tiling, Flooring, Repair, Gypsum Plaster, Waterproofing, and ETICS), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global redispersible powder market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be over US$ 12 Bn, which is estimated to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Redispersible powders are polymer emulsions that have been converted to powdered thermoplastic resin materials by a series of processes such as high temperatures and pressures, spray drying, and surface treatment. When mixed with water, these powdered organic binders can re-disperse in water back into new emulsions with essentially identical properties to the original copolymer emulsions.

Global Redispersible Powder Market: Market Dynamics

Rising demand for residential, commercial, industrial, and construction end uses is a major factor driving growth of the global redispersible powder market. In addition, advantages of redispersible powder coupled with its various benefits as compared to that of liquid, water-dispersed, synthetic and natural counterparts are other factors anticipated to boost growth of the global redispersible powder market over the forecast period.

Moreover, various risks associated with spray drying process make redispersible powder an effective alternative, which is also a factor fueling growth of the global redispersible powder market currently.

However, safety related onsite issues related with redispersible powder and various hazards with handling and storage of redispersible powder are major factors hampering growth of the global redispersible powder market currently.

Use of cost-effective raw materials for manufacturing redispersible powder can offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the global market. Moreover, development of redispersible powders with reduced or negligible dust cloud formation is another factor expected to provide significant opportunities for prominent players in the market to expand their presence and market share.

Global Redispersible Powder Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global redispersible powder market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global redispersible powder market is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Global Redispersible Powder Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. The product types covered in the analysis are VAE, VeoVA, Acrylate, and Styrene/Butadiene. The applications covered are Tiling, Flooring, Repair, Gypsum Plaster, Waterproofing, and ETICS. The regions/countries covered in the analysis are US, Europe, China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia.

By Product Type: The VAE segment accounted for highest revenue share in the global redispersible powder market in 2017, and is estimated to record CAGR of over 4.5% between 2017 and 2026.

By Application: The tiling segment accounted for highest revenue share in the global redispersible powder market in 2017, and is estimated to record CAGR of over 5% between 2017 and 2026.

By Region/Country: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global redispersible powder market in 2017, and is estimated to record CAGR of over 4% between 2017 and 2026. The market in Southeast Asia accounted for lowest revenue share among all other regions.

Global Redispersible Powder Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global redispersible powder market includes profiles of major companies such as BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., DowDuPont Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Hexion Inc., Organik Kimya San. ve Tic. A.S., Bosson Union Tech (Beijing) Co., Ltd, The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Acquos Pty Ltd., Dairen Chemical Corporation, VINAVIL S.p.A, Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd., Puyang Yintai New Building Materials Co., Ltd., Shandong Micron Chemical Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Yuanye Industrial Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Xutai Technology Co. Ltd., and Jiangsu Zhaojia Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

The Global Redispersible Powder Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global redispersible powder market for 2017-2026.

