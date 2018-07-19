The "Patch Pump and High Volume Injection Systems" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advances in wearable drug delivery, this conference will review the current trends in the market and highlight the latest technology in this fast growing area.

This conference will be beneficial to all those who are interested in learning about, developing or sourcing wearable drug delivery devices. This includes pharmaceutical, medical device and drug delivery companies both large and small. The conference will be of particular interest to RD, technical, medical, clinical, operating and marketing functions at all levels of management within these organisations.

Why you should attend:

Emerging trends for novel drug delivery systems

Understanding the market for wearable large volume injectors

Assessing injection site pain

Challenges with high volume and high viscous drug formulations

Demand for large volume Injectors

Advances in patch pump technology

Patch pumps and large volume injectors for volumes from 1 to 20 mL

Drug delivery solutions for advanced biologics

Advances in fill and finish process for biotech products

Implications for device design for increasing dose volume

Low power wireless for drug delivery applications

Agenda:

Day 1

Chairman's welcome and introduction

Emerging trends for novel drug delivery systems

Understanding the market for wearable large volume injectors

Assessing injection site pain

Challenges with high volume and high viscous drug formulations

Demand for large volume injectors

Advances in patch pump technology

Patch pumps and large volume injectors for volumes from 1 to 20 ml

Panel discussion: The challenges associated with large volume injectors

Drinks reception

Day 2

Review of day one

Enterprise connected health and wearable drug delivery

Advances in the fill and finish process for biotech products

Drug delivery solutions for advanced biologics

Challenges of medication delivery in acute and chronic care settings Implications for delivery device design

Planned changes to the 11608 series of ISO standards and their implications for wearable injectors

Low power wireless for drug delivery applications

Panel discussion: Large volume injections: the opportunity for connected devices

