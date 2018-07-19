The "Medical Device Regulation in the Eurasian Union, Russia and the CIS" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive overview of medical device regulatory affairs in Russia and the Eurasian Union. Key countries covered include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Ukraine.
The aim of this seminar is to provide a comprehensive overview of medical device regulatory affairs in Russia and the Eurasian Union. This interactive meeting will discuss the regulatory requirements within these regions. The focus will be on practical aspects to assist in developing your regulatory strategy for product approval in these countries. The presentations will also give practical hints on the regulatory and registration process where possible.
Attending this programme will:
- Give you the full background to the CIS medical device market
- Ensure that you understand the full implications of the new regulations which will affect how you do business in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)
- Help clarify the document requirements and timelines of national procedures and EAEU registration procedures
- Fully update you on the national regulations in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other CIS countries
Who Should Attend:
This seminar will be of particular interest to:
- Personnel working in medical device regulatory affairs in this region
- Anyone who is considering marketing a medical device in this region
- Those interested in an update of recent developments
Agenda:
Day one Russia
Russia the competitive landscape
- Current market and projected growth
- Health-2020 state program
- Localisation of manufacturing
- Pricing and reimbursement
- Patent and data protection
National standards
- Technical requirements and standards in key regions
Registration of medical devices in Russia
- Regulatory authorities in Russia and key bodies
- Key regulations governing registration process
- Clinical trials for medical devices
- Registration procedures what is required?
- Application dossier and data requirements
- Post approval life cycle maintenance applications
- Safety reporting and market surveillance
Day two CIS and EAEU
CIS Regional regulatory overview
- CIS pharmaceutical market
- CIS in International Regulatory Harmonisation
- CIS regional regulatory co-operation Eurasian Economic Union
Eurasian regulations for medical devices
- Countries members of EAEU, official bodies and terms of transition period
- EAEU data requirements
- EAEU registration procedures
Registration of medical devices in CIS
- Common regional requirements in CIS:
- Administrative data, translations, FSC, Dossier format, local Normative Document, samples, labelling
- Country specific requirements: Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan
Practical workshop
- CIS Regional Regulatory Strategy
