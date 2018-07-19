The "Medical Device Regulation in the Eurasian Union, Russia and the CIS" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive overview of medical device regulatory affairs in Russia and the Eurasian Union. Key countries covered include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Ukraine.

The aim of this seminar is to provide a comprehensive overview of medical device regulatory affairs in Russia and the Eurasian Union. This interactive meeting will discuss the regulatory requirements within these regions. The focus will be on practical aspects to assist in developing your regulatory strategy for product approval in these countries. The presentations will also give practical hints on the regulatory and registration process where possible.

Attending this programme will:

Give you the full background to the CIS medical device market

Ensure that you understand the full implications of the new regulations which will affect how you do business in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

Help clarify the document requirements and timelines of national procedures and EAEU registration procedures

Fully update you on the national regulations in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other CIS countries

Who Should Attend:

This seminar will be of particular interest to:

Personnel working in medical device regulatory affairs in this region

Anyone who is considering marketing a medical device in this region

Those interested in an update of recent developments

Agenda:

Day one Russia

Russia the competitive landscape

Current market and projected growth

Health-2020 state program

Localisation of manufacturing

Pricing and reimbursement

Patent and data protection

National standards

Technical requirements and standards in key regions

Registration of medical devices in Russia

Regulatory authorities in Russia and key bodies

Key regulations governing registration process

Clinical trials for medical devices

Registration procedures what is required?

Application dossier and data requirements

Post approval life cycle maintenance applications

Safety reporting and market surveillance

Day two CIS and EAEU

CIS Regional regulatory overview

CIS pharmaceutical market

CIS in International Regulatory Harmonisation

CIS regional regulatory co-operation Eurasian Economic Union

Eurasian regulations for medical devices

Countries members of EAEU, official bodies and terms of transition period

EAEU data requirements

EAEU registration procedures

Registration of medical devices in CIS

Common regional requirements in CIS:

Administrative data, translations, FSC, Dossier format, local Normative Document, samples, labelling

Country specific requirements: Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan

Practical workshop

CIS Regional Regulatory Strategy

