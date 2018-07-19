South Africa-based Sun Exchange and U.S. minigrid developer, Powerhive have come together to step up minigrid deployment in rural Kenya by leveraging the crypto economy. The partnership is expected to catalyze up to $23 million of capital and fund around 150 new projects in the country's power hungry areas.With over one billion people today with little or no access to electricity, off-grid solar funding from development banks and institutional investors has not been able to cater to the critical need for electrification, which has slammed the breaks on economic development and prosperity in many ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...