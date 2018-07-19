Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 19-Jul-2018 / 15:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 July 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Results of Annual General Meeting Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, resolutions 1 to 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions, and resolutions 11, 13 and 14 were passed as special resolutions. Resolution 12, relating to the further disapplication of pre-emption rights, in certain circumstances, did not receive the required 75% of votes cast in favour, so was not passed. The resolution failed despite the fact that the votes cast against the resolution represented just 7.44% of the Company's total voting rights. The Board recognises that the authority sought was higher than the level recommended by best practice in accordance with the Pre-emption Group's Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-emption Rights. The Directors believe, however, that a larger authority is justified to continue the Company's programme of tap issuance to enable it to fund future acquisitions, and so will take steps to further engage with shareholders on this matter. As at 19 July 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 386,853,344. All resolutions were voted on via a poll, and a summary of the results of the poll are set out below: Resolution Votes % of Votes % of Votes for votes against votes withheld cast cast * ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1 To receive 54,300,2 99.19 443,358 0.81 13,670 and adopt 49 the Company's report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2018 2 To approve 54,743,6 99.98 13,670 0.02 0 the 08 directors' remunerati on report for the period 31 March 2018 3 To 54,757,2 100.00 0 0.00 0 re-elect 78 Barry Gordon Gilbertson as a director 4 To 52,294,2 95.50 2,463,06 4.50 0 re-elect 08 9 David Ian Hunter as a director 5 To 44,014,2 80.38 10,743,0 19.62 0 re-elect 11 66 Ian Thomas Mattioli as a director 6 To 54,757,2 100.00 0 0.00 0 re-elect 78 Matthew Wadman John Thorne as a director 7 To 54,139,1 98.87 618,130 1.13 0 re-appoint 47 Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company 8 To 54,757,2 100.00 0 0.00 0 authorise 78 the directors to agree and fix the auditor's remunerati on 9 To grant 54,723,7 99.99 4,608 0.01 28,873 the 97 directors authority to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company 10 To receive 54,728,4 100.00 0 0.00 28,873 and adopt 05 the amended investment policy effective from 19 July 2018 SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 11 To 54,485,0 99.57 237,782 0.43 34,445 disapply 51 statutory pre-emptio n rights on the allotment of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company 12 To further 28,768,2 52.57 25,954,6 47.43 34,445 disapply 03 30 the statutory pre-emptio n rights on the allotment of Ordinary Shares 13 To 54,731,8 99.99 4,608 0.01 20,775 authorise 98 the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the Company 14 That a 53,865,1 98.41 871,305 1.59 20,775 general 98 meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice *NB: The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes. The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1] and will shortly be available for viewing. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [2] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP10m lot size regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [3] and www.custodiancapital.com [2]. ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: RAG TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5767 EQS News ID: 706449 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=706449&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=706449&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=706449&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2018 10:52 ET (14:52 GMT)