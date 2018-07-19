sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.07.2018 | 17:28
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 19

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/07/2018) of £66.08m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/07/2018) of £51.24m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 18/07/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*245.76p20850000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 241.88p
Ordinary share price238.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(3.16)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share102.32p14500000
ZDP share price104.50p
Premium to NAV2.13%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 18/07/2018
Name of company% of portfolio

1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p3.54
2BCA Marketplace Plc 1p2.18
3Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.08
4StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.07
5McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.07
6Randall & Quilter Investment GBp22.05
7Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.52.04
8Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.01
9Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p1.95
10De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.94
11Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.90
12Strix Group Plc GBp 11.85
13Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.84
14Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p1.82
15Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Ordinary 1.25p1.75
16Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p1.67
17Castings Plc Ordinary 10p1.66
18Premier Asset Management Group Ltd1.65
19Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.64
20Severfield Plc Ordinary 2.5p1.63

© 2018 PR Newswire