Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 19
|Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/07/2018) of £66.08m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/07/2018) of £51.24m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 18/07/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|245.76p
|20850000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|241.88p
|Ordinary share price
|238.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(3.16)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|102.32p
|14500000
|ZDP share price
|104.50p
|Premium to NAV
|2.13%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 18/07/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|3.54
|2
|BCA Marketplace Plc 1p
|2.18
|3
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.08
|4
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.07
|5
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.07
|6
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|2.05
|7
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|2.04
|8
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.01
|9
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.95
|10
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.94
|11
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.90
|12
|Strix Group Plc GBp 1
|1.85
|13
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.84
|14
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|1.82
|15
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Ordinary 1.25p
|1.75
|16
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.67
|17
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.66
|18
|Premier Asset Management Group Ltd
|1.65
|19
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.64
|20
|Severfield Plc Ordinary 2.5p
|1.63