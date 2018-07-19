Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Morses Club (MCL): Quality Street 19-Jul-2018 / 16:00 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: Quality Street* We have repeatedly asserted that providers of Home Collect Credit (HCC) need to understand their customers' thinking in order to lend profitably. Equally, to properly appreciate the risks and rewards that the HCC companies offer investors, we need to understand their corporate culture. In this note, we review MCL's focus on quality, giving practical examples of how the group aims to generate sustainable profit growth. Conservatism runs throughout MCL's lending, accounting, agents, customer selection and new product development. We have not changed our steady growth forecasts, and our valuation range remains 171p to 197p.Please click here for the full report: http://hardmanandco.com/docs/default-source/company-docs/morses-club-plc-docum ents/morses-club---quality-street---19-07-18.pdf [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |mt@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Mark Thomas | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 (0) 20 7194 | | |EC2M 1NH |7622 | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 706421 19-Jul-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=42917e9a25b0a4868c06dfc5f03e7942&application_id=706421&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=706421&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2018 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)