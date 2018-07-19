Global ecosystem serves as platform to showcase first-of-its-kind offerings and creates ideal environment for designing industry-leading solutions

NEORIS, a global digital consulting services company, announced today it is consolidating the most innovative solutions it has developed in different geographies and allocating unprecedented resources to deploy a network of Innovation Labs worldwide. The main objective is to lay the foundation for the continuous development of disruptive solutions for its four core industries: Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare and Telecommunications.

Due to its disruptive nature, NEORIS decided that its first Innovation Lab should be housed in the Monterrey Digital Hub, which today is the first-of-its-kind as it is a space where entrepreneurs, companies, universities and investors converge to foster an ecosystem for Digital Transformation.

The lab inaugurated in Monterrey, Mexico is the first of a series of Innovation Labs that will open in the different countries that NEORIS operates, and is a space where customers can experience emerging technologies through real-life scenarios. One such example is the use of Artificial Intelligence for a drone to perform automated inventory controls, thus providing timely and reliable information on stocks and missing materials, which will in turn allow predicting needs, promoting a more efficient use of resources, increasing the productivity of employees and avoiding million-dollar losses due to lack of control.

Likewise, NEORIS installed a scale production line that shows the value of the Smart Manufacturing concept, which integrates technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning, Analytics and Augmented Reality. All this is done to provide visibility at each step of the production process for the manufacturing industry, enabling control and predictability on the use of assets, monitoring the quality of products in real time and the ability to generate personalized experiences for end users. It is not only about producing more in the shortest possible time and with the best quality, it is also about personalizing the product to provide a value-added experience.

"As a trusted industry leader, we thought it was befitting to return to our roots in Mexico to launch our first innovation lab to foster a collaborative environment to bring innovative ideas to market to meet modern business challenges," said Martin Mendez, CEO of NEORIS. "The Monterrey launch is the first of a global ecosystem of labs that will be followed by a series of further openings in Prague, Madrid and Buenos Aires."

Overall, the demos on display help to visualize how to incorporate technology and innovation in favor of productivity and efficiency, but without losing sight of the human factor in each digital transformation.

"The environment is ideal to systematically generate innovation that will be shared with the other labs to generate global knowledge and localized applications that transform our present to create the best possible future," added Omar Díaz, Country Manager of NEORIS Mexico.

