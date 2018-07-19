OraSaifu Announces Cryptocurrency Smart Wallet to take Blockchain to the High Street

LONDON, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cryptocurrency wallet with industry leading security set to launch in mid-July 2018

OraSaifu, a technology company based in Japan with offices in Beijing, New York and Hong Kong, has announced its first revolutionary payment product: OraSaifu smart wallet, a hardware crypto currency wallet that will enter the global payment market in mid-July 2018.

"OraSaifu Wallet will impress the blockchain world with its security technology and the premium digital card screen display performance," commented Leon Liu, OraSaifu Global Market Executive and MIT alumnus.

According to a real-time data tracking by Blockchain.com, the number of active users of blockchain wallet users has exceed 26 million, and Bitcoin wallet holders have grown to over 10 million in 2018. With a daily trading volume rises to $3 billion for the top ten crypto currencies, smart wallets are becoming an unprecedented business opportunity.

There are three Bitcoin wallet types on the current market: hardware, software and paper. Hardware wallets are physical wallets with your private keys encrypted in them, software wallets are programs that live either on your computer or on the Internet, and paper wallets are physical documents with private keys. The OraSaifu hardware wallet enhances all the safety advantages of the current USB wallets such as Trezor and Ledger, and also turned the traditional bank cards payment life into a mobile payment method. OraSaifu wallet is a perfect choice for an all in one solution for all your financial assets storage, transaction and recovery.

The solution also includes:

Unlimited storage - OraSaifu is designed to provide a one-stop solution for managing all your crypto currencies, by offering easy and worry-free offline storage, and two step authentication transaction.



Enhanced security - OraSaifu wallet is 100% isolation from the internet (the USB port doesn't even have a data transfer capability).



Anti-loss function and easy recovery: with TEE & SEE encrypted chip built-in, OraSaifu Wallet enjoys the world's top anti-theft solution. It will wipe the whole wallet if you fail the authentication more than 5 times.



OraSaifu supports the following digital currencies - Bitcoin (BTC), BCH, BTG, BCD, LTC, GOGE, ETH, ETC, ERC20, EOS, ADA,XRP,XLM, IOTA, NEO, XMR, NEM, QTUM and etc.

OraSaifu's solution offers a mobile payment substitute that allows users to pay anywhere. It allows you to safely store all your credit cards, crypto currencies, even the membership cards in one place, meaning that everything important is accessible at your fingertips. OraSaifu is the first hardware using both (TEE) and (SE) technology in one secure chip to ensure 100% security over your assets and NFC payments. OraSaifu also provides the Cold Wallet mode, compare to traditional hardware wallet using USB port for data transferring. OraSaifu uses NFC and Offline QR code reading technology that is totally isolated from the internet world, meaning you will have full control of your crypto currencies.

Leon Liu concluded "We're delighted to launch the most secure digital wallet on the market today. We hope that our technology will allow more people than ever before to use crypto currencies in a practical way, helping the technology become truly mainstream."

About OraSaifu

Ora Inc.was founded in 2013, with an ambitious concept to change the world. The R&D team members are former employees from Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Nokia and Huawei, with extensive experience in blockchain, big data, internet security and mobile hardware fields. The UI design team is from Japan. OraSaifu has gained millions USD first round angel investment and is planning for the next round fund-raising from global top investors and institutions. Ora is actively building connection with top block chain technology parties and is looking forward to speaking with more potential business partners. Please contact us for more information.

The OraSaifu smart wallet global launch will start on July 17th, 2018. If you are interested in purchasing the OraSaifu wallet please visit https://orasaifu.io/.