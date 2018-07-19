Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-07-19 / 17:09 *United Bulk Terminals (UBT), a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, reached an impressive milestone last week when it loaded around 140,000 short tons of dry bulk cargo from ship to ship with an impressive average load rate of over 40,000 short tons per day.* The dry bulk material was loaded directly from barges onto a Capesize vessel. This is a remarkable loading record, which impressively proves the company's performance. Over the past two years, UBT has responded to the increasingly difficult market by investing in its key infrastructure and optimizing its operational processes. These measures in combination with UBT's strategic position on the Lower Mississippi River which serves as a gateway to international and domestic markets are paying off. UBT's deep water docks capable of loading some of the largest vessels sailing the world's oceans further strengthens UBT's position. "Our strengths are our employees, our location and our efficient infrastructure. We are constantly evolving our services and performance to satisfy our customers and ensure flexible and efficient handling of dry bulk commodities. We offer services, such as ground storage, direct ship-to-ship transfers, self load/discharge, blending, dewatering, mechanical sampling and we are known for flexibility around special requests," says Philipp Kroepels, General Manager of UBT Davant. *United Bulk Terminals (UBT)* is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of energy supply, trading and logistics. UBT provides a broad spectrum of services related to the storage and handling of dry bulk products. The facility in Davant, Louisiana, is the largest dry bulk export terminal on the U.S. Gulf Coast, servicing nearly all major U.S. petcoke and coal producers. UBT Dupré, a joint venture with Dupré Logistics, operates the Corpus Christi site in Texas, and offers in-refinery petcoke and sulfur handling services. In 2017, UBT had a total storage capacity of 2 million tons and realized a total throughput of around 6.6 million tons. For more information, please visit www.unitedbulkterminals.com [1] and www.marquard-bahls.com [2] *For media inquiries, please contact:* United Bulk Terminals (UBT) Gerard Reumer President & CEO +1 832 924 4150 gerard.reumer@unitedbulkterminals.com End of Media Release Issuer: Marquard & Bahls AG Key word(s): Energy 2018-07-19 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 706463 2018-07-19 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4ec9b300cbb333c5adcc6f822e52a4f4&application_id=706463&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e27efe3375190c836d193479ad0cacf4&application_id=706463&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

