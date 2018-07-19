Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. / Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2018 webcast and conference call . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Date: Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Time: 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT
The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).
To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/stock-information/consensus-estimate).
Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.
CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 203 009 2470 | US: +1 877 423 0830
PIN: 83543647#
Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.
Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.
Kind regards,
Andrew Weiss
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Hegenheimermattweg 91 Allschwil Switzerland
ISIN: CH0363463438;