Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. / Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2018 webcast and conference call . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Date: Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Time: 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).

To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/stock-information/consensus-estimate).

Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 203 009 2470 | US: +1 877 423 0830

PIN: 83543647#

Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Kind regards,

Andrew Weiss

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Invitation PDF (http://hugin.info/174259/R/2206280/857481.pdf)

