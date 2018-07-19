Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EVRAZ plc (EVR) NOTICE OF H1 2018 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS 19-Jul-2018 / 18:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTICE OF H1 2018 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS 19 July 2018 - EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) will release its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday, 9 August 2018. A conference call to discuss the results, hosted by Alexander Frolov, CEO, and Nikolay Ivanov, CFO, will be held on Thursday, 9 August 2018, at: 3 pm (London time) 5 pm (Moscow time) 10 am (New York time) To join the call, please dial: + 44 (0)330 336 9411 UK +7 495 646 9190 Russia +1 646-828-8193 US Conference ID: 1336898 To avoid any technical inconvenience, it is recommended that participants dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call. The H1 2018 results presentation will be available on the Group's website, www.evraz.com [1], on Thursday, 9 August 2018, at the following link: http://www.evraz.com/investors/financial_results/presentations/ [2] An MP3 recording will be available on Friday, 10 August 2018, at the following link: http://www.evraz.com/investors/financial_results/conference_calls/ [3] ISIN: GB00B71N6K86 Category Code: NOR TIDM: EVR LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 Sequence No.: 5768 EQS News ID: 706479 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ba38e4d8f764dc257404096ec14e5a67&application_id=706479&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b2ffc23c98b3cdc17cf8ee169d3455fc&application_id=706479&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d06d7cf68e9226702b029d73fdce94b1&application_id=706479&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

