Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19.07.2018
GLOBAL ECOPOWER: Half yearly report on the liquidity contract at June 30th, 2018

Aix-en-Provence (France), July 19th 2018. Under the liquidity contract entrusted by the company Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP), turnkey constructor of power plants using renewable energy sources, to Aurel BGC, as of June 30th, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • € 26,137.11
  • 9,174 shares

It is reminded that on December 31st, 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • € 41,913.47
  • 2,930 shares

About GEP
Global EcoPower is an Aix-en-Provence based company and a "turnkey" constructor of power plants using renewable energies, wind and solar power.
GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).
GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.

Contacts

Global EcoPower
Philippe PERRET
Executive Vice President
Tél.: + 33 442 245 016
contact@global-ecopower.com		ACTUS Finance
Vivien FERRAN
Press Relations
Tél.: + 33 1 53 67 36 34
vferran@actus.fr
