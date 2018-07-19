GLOBAL ECOPOWER: Half yearly report on the liquidity contract at June 30th, 2018

Aix-en-Provence (France), July 19th 2018. Under the liquidity contract entrusted by the company Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP), turnkey constructor of power plants using renewable energy sources, to Aurel BGC, as of June 30th, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- € 26,137.11
- 9,174 shares
It is reminded that on December 31st, 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- € 41,913.47
- 2,930 shares
About GEP
Global EcoPower is an Aix-en-Provence based company and a "turnkey" constructor of power plants using renewable energies, wind and solar power.
GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).
GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.
Contacts
|Global EcoPower
Philippe PERRET
Executive Vice President
Tél.: + 33 442 245 016
contact@global-ecopower.com
|ACTUS Finance
Vivien FERRAN
Press Relations
Tél.: + 33 1 53 67 36 34
vferran@actus.fr
