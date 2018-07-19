sprite-preloader
BOIRON: 2018 half-year activity

BOIRON 2018 HALF-YEAR ACTIVITY
(Unaudited data)

  • CUMULATIVE ACTIVITY AS OF THE END OF JUNE 2018
thousands of euros20172018Variation at current exchange ratesVariation at constant exchange rates
France176,462169,181-4.1%-4.1%
Europe (excluding France)67,83957,694-15.0%-13.1%
North America32,64444,575+36.5%+51.8%
Other countries7,7239,080+17.6%+24.8%
Group Total284,668280,530-1.5%+0.9%

thousands of euros20172018Variation at current exchange ratesVariation at constant exchange rates
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines155,583146,572-5.8%-5.1%
OTC Specialties128,359133,297+3.8%+8.4%
Other726661-9.0%-8.8%
Group Total284,668280,530-1.5%+0.9%
  • ACTIVITY BY QUARTER (variation at current exchange rates)
thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter
20172018Var. 18/1720172018Var. 18/17
France97,13491,982-5.3%79,32877,199-2.7%
Europe (excluding France)40,41832,899-18.6%27,42124,795-9.6%
North America18,17929,617+62.9%14,46514,958+3.4%
Other countries4,5324,895+8.0%3,1914,185+31.2%
Group Total160,263159,393-0.5%124,405121,137-2.6%

thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter
20172018Var. 18/1720172018Var. 18/17
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines81,01676,575-5.5%74,56769,997-6.1%
OTC Specialties78,96882,506+4.5%49,39150,791+2.8%
Other279312+11.8%447349-21.9%
Group Total160,263159,393-0.5%124,405121,137-2.6%

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SECOND QUARTER 2018

Sales revenue of the second quarter decreased by 2.6% (1% at constant rate) in comparison to the second quarter of 2017. This decrease is mainly due to a regression of activity in France, Italy and Romania and to a growth in Russia and in North America.

The establishment of Levallois-Perret was sold on June 6, 2018, generating a profit of € 6.2 million.

The company has bought back 831 309 own shares as of June 30, 2018 in accordance with the provisions of the program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 17, 2018.

Given the slowdown in activity, operating income for the first half of 2018 should be lower than in 2017. Consequently and in the event of a weak pathology at the end of the year, operating income for 2018 could be down compared to 2017.

We carry on the development of homeopathy in the world with the same confidence and the same determination.

Laboratoire BOIRON

Our next update:
September 5, 2018: at market close, publication of 2018 half-year results.
Person responsible for financial information: Christian Boiron.
Contact for financial information: Véronique Bouscayrol.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

