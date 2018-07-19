BOIRON 2018 HALF-YEAR ACTIVITY
- CUMULATIVE ACTIVITY AS OF THE END OF JUNE 2018
|thousands of euros
|2017
|2018
|Variation at current exchange rates
|Variation at constant exchange rates
|France
|176,462
|169,181
|-4.1%
|-4.1%
|Europe (excluding France)
|67,839
|57,694
|-15.0%
|-13.1%
|North America
|32,644
|44,575
|+36.5%
|+51.8%
|Other countries
|7,723
|9,080
|+17.6%
|+24.8%
|Group Total
|284,668
|280,530
|-1.5%
|+0.9%
|thousands of euros
|2017
|2018
|Variation at current exchange rates
|Variation at constant exchange rates
|Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines
|155,583
|146,572
|-5.8%
|-5.1%
|OTC Specialties
|128,359
|133,297
|+3.8%
|+8.4%
|Other
|726
|661
|-9.0%
|-8.8%
|Group Total
|284,668
|280,530
|-1.5%
|+0.9%
- ACTIVITY BY QUARTER (variation at current exchange rates)
|thousands of euros
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|2017
|2018
|Var. 18/17
|2017
|2018
|Var. 18/17
|France
|97,134
|91,982
|-5.3%
|79,328
|77,199
|-2.7%
|Europe (excluding France)
|40,418
|32,899
|-18.6%
|27,421
|24,795
|-9.6%
|North America
|18,179
|29,617
|+62.9%
|14,465
|14,958
|+3.4%
|Other countries
|4,532
|4,895
|+8.0%
|3,191
|4,185
|+31.2%
|Group Total
|160,263
|159,393
|-0.5%
|124,405
|121,137
|-2.6%
|thousands of euros
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|2017
|2018
|Var. 18/17
|2017
|2018
|Var. 18/17
|Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines
|81,016
|76,575
|-5.5%
|74,567
|69,997
|-6.1%
|OTC Specialties
|78,968
|82,506
|+4.5%
|49,391
|50,791
|+2.8%
|Other
|279
|312
|+11.8%
|447
|349
|-21.9%
|Group Total
|160,263
|159,393
|-0.5%
|124,405
|121,137
|-2.6%
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SECOND QUARTER 2018
Sales revenue of the second quarter decreased by 2.6% (1% at constant rate) in comparison to the second quarter of 2017. This decrease is mainly due to a regression of activity in France, Italy and Romania and to a growth in Russia and in North America.
The establishment of Levallois-Perret was sold on June 6, 2018, generating a profit of € 6.2 million.
The company has bought back 831 309 own shares as of June 30, 2018 in accordance with the provisions of the program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 17, 2018.
Given the slowdown in activity, operating income for the first half of 2018 should be lower than in 2017. Consequently and in the event of a weak pathology at the end of the year, operating income for 2018 could be down compared to 2017.
We carry on the development of homeopathy in the world with the same confidence and the same determination.
