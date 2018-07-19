BOIRON 2018 HALF-YEAR ACTIVITY

(Unaudited data)

CUMULATIVE ACTIVITY AS OF THE END OF JUNE 2018

thousands of euros 2017 2018 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates France 176,462 169,181 -4.1% -4.1% Europe (excluding France) 67,839 57,694 -15.0% -13.1% North America 32,644 44,575 +36.5% +51.8% Other countries 7,723 9,080 +17.6% +24.8% Group Total 284,668 280,530 -1.5% +0.9%

thousands of euros 2017 2018 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines 155,583 146,572 -5.8% -5.1% OTC Specialties 128,359 133,297 +3.8% +8.4% Other 726 661 -9.0% -8.8% Group Total 284,668 280,530 -1.5% +0.9%

ACTIVITY BY QUARTER (variation at current exchange rates)

thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 France 97,134 91,982 -5.3% 79,328 77,199 -2.7% Europe (excluding France) 40,418 32,899 -18.6% 27,421 24,795 -9.6% North America 18,179 29,617 +62.9% 14,465 14,958 +3.4% Other countries 4,532 4,895 +8.0% 3,191 4,185 +31.2% Group Total 160,263 159,393 -0.5% 124,405 121,137 -2.6%

thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines 81,016 76,575 -5.5% 74,567 69,997 -6.1% OTC Specialties 78,968 82,506 +4.5% 49,391 50,791 +2.8% Other 279 312 +11.8% 447 349 -21.9% Group Total 160,263 159,393 -0.5% 124,405 121,137 -2.6%

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SECOND QUARTER 2018

Sales revenue of the second quarter decreased by 2.6% (1% at constant rate) in comparison to the second quarter of 2017. This decrease is mainly due to a regression of activity in France, Italy and Romania and to a growth in Russia and in North America.

The establishment of Levallois-Perret was sold on June 6, 2018, generating a profit of € 6.2 million.

The company has bought back 831 309 own shares as of June 30, 2018 in accordance with the provisions of the program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 17, 2018.

Given the slowdown in activity, operating income for the first half of 2018 should be lower than in 2017. Consequently and in the event of a weak pathology at the end of the year, operating income for 2018 could be down compared to 2017.

We carry on the development of homeopathy in the world with the same confidence and the same determination.

Our next update:

September 5, 2018: at market close, publication of 2018 half-year results.

