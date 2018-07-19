RStor Expands Advisory Board and Names SVP of Engineering to Support Growing Business Needs

SARATOGA, Calif., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RStor, the only multicloud platform to enable organizations to compute, connect, and operate above the cloud, today announced that Steve Mullaney and Riccardo Di Blasio have joined the company as advisors to the board of directors. With Mullaney and Di Blasio, RStor expands its seasoned advisory board, which is comprised of leadership experience from Cisco, Samsung, Vodafone, and Sylabs. The company also announced that it has appointed Tony Gaughan as senior vice president of engineering.

"Steve, Riccardo and Tony share our vision that the future of enterprise technology lies in a hyper-distributed platform that can manage multicloud environments in an agnostic way. They bring rich industry experience and fresh thinking that will help us drive execution across our organization. We welcome them to the team," said Giovanni Coglitore, founder and chief executive officer of RStor.

Mullaney has more than 30 years of experience working at high-growth companies in network infrastructure and cyber security. He served as the chief executive officer of Nicira Networks from 2009 to 2012, when Nicira was acquired by VMware. Mullaney then led the networking and security business at VMware. Prior to Nicira, Mullaney was vice president of marketing at Palo Alto Networks, Blue Coat Systems, Force10 Networks, ShoreTel, and Growth Networks.

Di Blasio brings more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry. Most recently, he was chief executive officer at connectivity services company Globetouch, Inc. Previously, he was chief operating officer at enterprise storage company Cohesity. Di Blasio's work experience includes EMC Corp. and VMware, where he led the worldwide sales and marketing organizations for VMware's popular cloud management platform.

With over 25 years of experience in various product development and executive roles within both small and large companies, Gaughan was previously chief technical officer at Proofpoint (formerly Cloudmark) and Marketron. He also held chief executive and senior product officer positions at Serenhipity, SGI, Satmetrix, Computer Associates, and Oracle.

Supporting Quotes

"RStor is innovating at an incredible pace and redefining how the enterprise can benefit from cloud computing. I look forward to working with the team as they rapidly scale operations and build more capabilities for customers," said Steve Mullaney.

"RStor is paving a new way for how organizations think about enterprise performance computing. It is a game-changer for customers in life sciences, banking, media, technical manufacturing and the service providers that support the Fortune 500. It is positioned to accelerate how leading organizations realize benefit from the cloud, and I am thrilled to help with the next phase of growth," said Riccardo Di Blasio.

"As the computing demands of AI and machine learning increase, it is crucial for businesses to have the right technology that provide flexibility and visibility into cloud activities. RStor is building a world-class and innovative engineering organization to address this problem, and I'm excited to join this talented and growing team," said Tony Gaughan.

About RStor

RStor is the only multicloud platform built for enterprise performance computing. In providing customers with a hyper-distributed platform, the RStor Multicloud PlatformTM enables an entirely new way to secure, connect and orchestrate resources and help customers achieve greater choice and cost savings. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, RStor is led by senior executives from some of the most important brands in cloud computing and enterprise technology. For more information, visit https://rstor.io/ (https://rstor.io/).

