Jazwares and Epic Games Partner to Launch Wide Range of Fortnite Toys

SUNRISE, Florida, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazwares today announced a new partnership with Epic Games to create a wide range of Fortnite toys, in a deal brokered by IMG.

Jazwares' new Fortnite branded collection will feature true to game figures, Domez, loot boxes, playsets, environments, game-replica weapons and tools, plush, vehicles, and so much more!

Judd Zebersky, CEO, Jazwares commented: "We are thrilled to be part of the Fortnite experience. This is more than just an entertainment property with product; it's a global movement. Our product line will push the boundaries of traditional toys, bringing the digital world to physical product unlike anything fans have ever seen. We are so excited to be going on this journey with Epic Games."

Mark Rein, Vice President of Epic Games added: "Jazwares have been so awesome to work with, and from the start have shown that they really understand the Fortnite universe and what makes it unique. They're working on stuff right now that I think our players are really going to love. I can't wait for them to see all of it later this year!"

Launching in December 2018, the collection will be available for purchase at retailers around the globe.

Fortnite is the action building game from Epic Games that lets you drop into a massive 100-player PVP Battle Royale or team up with friends in a co-op campaign to Save The World against a horde of monsters. Craft and loot in giant worlds where no two games are ever the same. Fortnite Battle Royale is free and available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and soon, Android.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, collectibles, musical instruments, and consumer electronics. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Jazwares' mission is to entertain through the creation of innovative product and the company's portfolio, which includes First Act, Russ Berrie, Applause, and Zag Toys, features a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned brands along with leading global licenses. For more information about Jazwares, follow us at @Jazwares on Instagram and Twitter. Alleghany Capital Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y). For more information on Alleghany Capital Corporation, please visit www.alleghanycc.com

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology brings high-fidelity, interactive experiences to PC, console, mobile, AR, VR and the Web. Unreal Engine is freely available at unrealengine.com. For more information on the studio, visit epicgames.com and check out @EpicGames.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating in more than 30 countries. The company manages some of the world's greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in sports training and league development, as well as marketing, media and licensing for brands, sports organizations and collegiate institutions. IMG is part of the Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) network.

