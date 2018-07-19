Sharp acceleration in growth in Q2 to 13.6% and 21.5% at constant currency, both in France and abroad

Regulatory News:

Groupe aufeminin (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM)leading creator of communities, announces its revenues for the first half of 2018.

Revenues up 6.2% to €57 million and 9.9% at constant currency

Revenue (€ thousands) H1 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 H1 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Total 56,982 31,871 25,111 53,679 28,064 25,615 of which: France 28,553 16,343 12,210 24,784 12,746 12,038 of which: International 28,429 15,529 12,900 28,895 15,317 13,578

Over the 1st half of this year, the aufeminin group delivered revenues of €57 million, up 6.2% and 9.9% at constant currency, driven by a sharp acceleration in growth in Q2 to €32 million, an increase of 13.6% and 21.5% at constant currency:

on the French market, revenues were up 15.2% to €28.6 million, driven by strong growth in business at Auféminin and Marmiton, coupled with the impact of the Ykone acquisition. Growth in Q2 alone amounted to 28.2%, up from 1.4% in Q1;

International revenues were down 1.6% to €28.5 million, but up 5.1% at constant currency. Business in Q2 surged by 15.2% at constant currency versus a decline of 5% in Q1. International business continued to be driven by a good performance from My Little Paris in Japan while Livingly Media delivered growth excluding the currency impact.

In line with its strategy, the Group continues to roll out its businesses and its transformation, with 17% growth in programmatic advertising and content marketing and 16% growth in its transactional activities, including social e-commerce. This gradual transformation of the model should have an impact on profitability in the short term but will create value in the medium term.

In addition, the Group has begun to roll out its influence marketing business through Ykone, which it acquired at end-April 2018.

Next press release:

6 September 2018 after market closeresults for the 1st half of 2018

About aufeminin

Leading creator of communities, aufeminin is a global media group operating in more than 20 countries across Europe, North Africa, North America and Latin America. Founded in 1999 to address subjects that matter to women, the group now operates iconic brands such as Aufeminin, Marmiton, My Little Paris, Merci Alfred, Onmeda, EtoileCasting, Netmums, Magnetism, Ykone, Zimbio, StyleBistro, Lonny, ItsRosy, Mabel Moxie and Livingly Media.

With a global audience of 122.5 million unique visitors*, aufeminin is gaining momentum on all platforms and building up its strategy of diversification around its core businesses of social e-commerce, programmatic advertising, brand publishing and influence marketing.

aufeminin has a global workforce of almost 500 people and recorded revenues of €113.5 million and EBITDA of €21.3 million in 2017. It is 93.28% owned by the TF1 Group following its acquisition from Axel Springer, former majority shareholder, on 27 April 2018 and the ensuing mandatory simplified public tender offer for the remaining shares, which ended on 4 July 2018. Groupe aufeminin is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM).

Strongly committed to women's rights, diversity and freedom of speech, aufeminin now brings together many communities worldwide and has become a leading player in social e-commerce, in the world of digital influencers, and in events and actions that aim to promote the empowerment of women.

*(1) Google Analytics, Groupe aufeminin, without deduplication, December 2017

http://corporate.aufeminin.com

About the TF1 group

The TF1 group is the leading private-sector unencrypted television broadcaster in France, with five unencrypted channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI) plus the pay-TV theme channels TV Breizh, Histoire, UshuaïaTV and Serieclub (the last of which is 50% owned). The Group is adding a high-powered digital dimension to its programmes via MYTF1, and through video-on-demand offers via MYTF1VOD and TFOU MAX.

The TF1 group has a presence in the production and distribution of content, and acquired Newen primarily to accelerate the international expansion of production and distribution.

After Minute Buzz, Studio71 and Neweb, the TF1 group reinforced its digital presence, in April 2018, with the acquisition of the aufeminin group which is composed by brands like My Little Paris or Marmiton.

The TF1 group has created a large range of businesses in key entertainment and leisure fields with TF1 Entertainment (music and live show production, licences, publishing, board games,); the film industry with TF1 Films Production and TF1 Studio; and home shopping with Téléshopping. Find out more at www.groupe-tf1.fr/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005783/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations:

Mathilde Bohin Marc Willaume

aufeminin@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 13