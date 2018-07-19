SSA Public Relations: Newsflare Names Preeya Naul General Manager, US

Naul To Relocate From Newsflare's London Headquarters To Take Helm Of Company's Recently Established Los Angeles Office Effective August 20

LONDON, UK and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / Newsflare, the publishing, broadcast and digital media's leading global resource for viral-bound user-shot videos in the categories of lifestyle, entertainment, sports and news, has named Preeya Naul as General Manager, US. Currently serving as Director of Video (UK), Naul will relocate to Los Angeles to assume her new role effective August 20. As General Manager of the US, Naul will oversee the licensing of Newsflare's vast library of eyewitness videos to media partners throughout the US and Canada, continue to build the region's supply of eyewitness videos and spearhead original programming co-ventures with US-based production companies. Naul will report directly to Newsflare President and CEO Jon Cornwell.



Preeya Naul General Manager, US

Naul joined Newsflare in July, 2017 from UK social video broadcaster Brave Bison (formerly Rightster) where she served as Director of Content and Publisher Solutions. She previously served as Head of Digital Syndication for ITN Productions, charged with supervising its digital news operation, video distribution and growth of ITN's social channels.

'Preeya is a crucial part of Newsflare's rapid rise as a global force in the cultivation and licensing of viral-bound eyewitness videos to prestigious media organizations worldwide. As Newsflare sets its sights on furthering the company's US operations, we are thrilled to turn to Preeya for her proven leadership skills and extraordinary business acumen,' said Cornwell.

'Since the company's formation, Newsflare has earned a worldwide industry reputation as a trusted and innovative force to meet the ever-growing appetite for eyewitness video that captures real-time moments in entertainment, sports, lifestyle and breaking news. Media have come to rely on Newsflare for its unparalleled speed in delivering compelling from-the-scene video along with the company's unequalled breadth and volume of its ever-expanding library. Now is the opportunity to push forward and supercharge Newsflare as a dominant supplier of viral-bound user-shot video to digital media brands throughout the US, and I look forward to leading the business into this new market,' said Naul.

About Newsflare: Headquartered in London with offices in Spain and the US, Newsflare ranks as the news industry's pioneering leader in the collection and distribution of eyewitness videos shot and uploaded by more than 60,000 amateurs and professionals. Newsflare's prestigious print, broadcast and digital media clients span over 40 countries licensing the company's wide array of original clips that encompass an entire spectrum of lifestyle, entertainment and business categories. Under the banner Where the World's Media Come to Buy Your Video, Newsflare videos deliver stories from all walks of life that are oftentimes too breaking or too remote for traditional news organizations to capture.

