The global duck meat market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005817/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global duck meat market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing global production of duck meat. The expansion of the production capabilities of major market vendors is a key driver that impacts the growth of the global market. The rise in the global demand for duck meat can be attributed to the increase in health benefits associated with its consumption. Subsequently, this rise in demand is substantiated by an expansion of production capacities by major vendors, which increases the choices available to customers in the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to directly impact the growth of the global duck meat market.

This market research report on the global duck meat market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of lab-grown meat as one of the key emerging trends in the global duck meat market:

Globalduck meat market: development of lab-grown meat

A key trend that will impact the growth of the global duck meat market is the development of lab-grown meat using cellular agriculture. In comparison to conventional meat-production processes, this eco-friendly process does not involve the slaughter of animals. Therefore, such developments are expected to positively impact the growth of the global duck meat market through the forecast period.

"Health benefits associated with the consumption of duck meat contribute to increased product demand. Moreover, increasing awareness about the development of lab-grown meat using cellular agriculture will further boost market growth and product consumption" says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global duck meat market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global duck meat market by product (fresh duck meat and processed duck meat) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a share of nearly 86%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. Although the APAC region is dominating the overall market share of the global duck meat market, EMEA is expected to show a high incremental growth followed by the Americas, during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to witness a commensurate decline in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005817/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com